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Michigan in Overdrive: Why Federal Agents Are Raiding Workplaces, State Agencies Are Offline, and a Stolen $500K Supercar Just Showed Up at a Street Takeover: Detroit’s Week In Review
By Ondrea P. Seoul,7 days ago
It has been a whiplash week for anyone paying attention to Michigan’s economy and courtrooms. On one hand, drivers finally caught a break at the pump with a 38-cent drop in gas prices and General Motors dropped $550 million on clean solar energy to power its local plants. On the other, a Microsoft outage knocked state offices offline, federal immigration raids sparked fierce pushback from lawmakers, and police tracked down a stolen half-million-dollar McLaren at a Detroit street takeover. Let’s break down how it all connects.