undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Avoid These 5 Deadly Places in Alabama Where Traveling Alone Could Turn Dangerous
By Melvina Zendrila,7 days ago
Alabama’s outdoor risks can hide behind convenient access. A waterfall is only a short walk from the car, a coastal beach lies beside a vacation rental, and a mountain overlook is close enough for a quick sunset stop. Those settings still contain moving water, steep drops, and weather that can make a solo mistake difficult to recover from.
21