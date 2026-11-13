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Out Of Order Forma Trenta Flip: A Reversible 1930s Dress Watch That Flips on the Wrist
By No Comments,7 days ago
Out Of Order’s Forma line has launched the Trenta Flip, a 30 x 47 mm reversible dress watch that takes the 1930s flip case and gives it a new mechanism: the central case rotates while the lugs stay fixed, so it turns over without leaving your wrist. It runs a Miyota 9039 Top Grade regulated in-house to +8/-8 seconds a day and costs $1,300 in the US, with express shipping and duties included.