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Interview: UMS 7th Grade Student Harper Hacking On Potential UMS Closure
By Basin Now,7 days ago
Your browser does not support the audio element. A local middle schooler visited the Evans Family Media studios for an interview on Newstalk 104.5 FM and AM920. Harper Hacking is a current Uintah Middle School 7th grader serving on the UMS Student Council and she recently requested the opportunity to be interviewed by Evans Family Media regarding the potential closure of Uintah Middle School. Her goal is to Save Uintah Middle School and encourage all to speak up and share their opinion with the Uintah School Board, whatever that opinion may be. Uintah School District has information on the Uintah Middle School Closure Study and timeline on www.uintah.net.
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