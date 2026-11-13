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Campspot: ‘Unproductive Vacation’ is Named Top Trend
By Woodalls Campground Magazine,4 days ago
The most appealing trip of 2027 may be the one that accomplishes absolutely nothing. Campspot, a booking platform for RV parks, campgrounds, cabins, glamping stays and outdoor accommodations, released its 2027 Outdoor Travel Trend Report, identifying the Unproductive Vacation as the defining outdoor travel trend for the year ahead, according to a press release.