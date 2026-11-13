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“We have to be physical”: Clements on Bismarck Legacy approaching their Dakota Bowl matchup against West Fargo
By James McCarty,7 days ago
Big Game James McCarty caught up with Bismarck Legacy football head coach Chris Clements prior to the Dakota Bowl on Friday night. Full game coverage of the Dakota Bowl will be available beginning at 6:05 p.m. on WDAY Radio (AM 970 / FM 93.1) on Friday, November 13 with Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on the play-by-play call.