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NHL Predictions: New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks, Odds and Picks – November 13
By Marcus Yu,7 days ago
The Vancouver Canucks will debut their Hometown Remix jerseys with a Friday matchup against the New York Rangers. With this edition of Last Word On Hockey’s NHL Predictions, we will get you set for tonight’s game. The Rangers are 11-8-1, for 23 points in 20 games, while the Canucks are 3-16-1, for seven points in 20 games. This is the second and final meeting between these two teams for the 2026-27 season. The Rangers won the first meeting 6-2 on October 11th. Don’t forget to check out more NHL Predictions, as our writers continue this series throughout the season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.