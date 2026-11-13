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OCTOBER RAINFALL LEAVES IOWA DROUGHT FREE
5 days ago
DES MOINES – Iowa had a wetter-than-average October, contributing to ongoing recovery across the state, according to the latest Water Summary Update. According to Iowa’s Drought Plan, all five drought regions in Iowa currently have a normal drought designation. The U.S. Drought Monitor, released on November 12, confirms that the entire state is now completely free from any level of dryness or drought for the first time since August 26, 2025. This change follows the removal of small pockets of moderate drought and abnormal dryness in northwestern Iowa during October.