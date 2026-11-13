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Nvidia will keep investigating Jensen Huang, The Information reports
5 days ago
Nvidia plans to keep investigating whether Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, Jessica E. Lessin reported for The Information, citing a person familiar with the situation. Huang resigned as chief executive on Thursday. Nvidia is expected to issue a statement saying it is not dropping the inquiry, The Information said. At the time of writing, Nvidia had not published one.