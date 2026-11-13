undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jameis Winston tried everything to draw the Commanders offsides
By Cincinnati Reds,7 days ago
The main headline from Thursday night’s game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants was the win for Washington, as Jayden Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs on a 32-yard score with under a minute remaining. The connection was Daniels’ third touchdown pass of the night, and the Commanders’ 24-21 comeback win kept their hopes alive in the NFC East playoff chase.