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‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Tearfully Warns Against Antisemitism: ‘Frightened by How Quickly Hatred of Jews Is Spreading’
By Warner Todd Huston,7 days ago
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot says she is pleased that Ynon Kreiz has been made the co-CEO of Skydance and feels hopeful that he might be able to help beat back the rise in antisemitism. She held back tears during her comments at the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Humanitarian Award Dinner...