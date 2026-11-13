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With a Pro-Reproductive Healthcare Trifecta Finally in Harrisburg, Lawmakers Must Act Decisively
By Signe Espinoza,4 days ago
Advocacy exists only in the realm of what’s possible and our fight for sexual and reproductive freedom has suffered too long in limited possibilities. For generations, all that was feasible in Pennsylvania was fighting off abortion bans, restrictions and attacks. In that time, nearly 90% of the abortion providers that were operating in the state had closed because of targeted laws that limited their ability to function. We saw crisis pregnancy centers pop up in every county and capitalize on gaps in sexual and reproductive healthcare and eventually outnumber legitimate abortion providers 9 to 1. Then we saw the fall of Roe v Wade in 2022, the absolute floor of our rights at the federal level.