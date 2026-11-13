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Cushing woman raises safety concerns over reported mold and water damage in apartment
By Jaiya Brown,7 days ago
CUSHING, Okla. — A local woman said she’s been living with water leaks, structural damage, and what she believes is black mold inside her apartment. She said despite repeatedly asking management for help, the problems have continued. Now, she’s raising questions about her family’s safety and whether anyone is holding the property accountable.