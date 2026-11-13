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The Latest: Now Democrats have to figure out ‘What’s Next’
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,7 days ago
Following a historic blue wave of midterm election wins, Democrats are gathering in Denver for a What’s Next conference hosted by a new group called Majority Democrats. President Donald Trump wants Vice President JD Vance to talk less about the Iran war and more about corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled cities and states. Vance’s blunt post-election analysis blaming the war and its economic reverberations for the sweeping Republican losses was getting attention.