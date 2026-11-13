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Ask Ursula: I’m 99.9% sure a co-worker stole my Adderall. Should I file a police report?
By URSULA REUTIN,7 days ago
I’m Ursula Reutin, one of the co-hosts of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio. Welcome to today’s edition of Ask Ursula, my advice column on MyNorthwest. Two days ago, I noticed I only had one Adderall pill left in the little pillbox that I sometimes keep on my desk at work. When I went home to refill it, I discovered I didn’t have any pills left. I was completely out 15 days before my prescription is due for a refill. It dawned on me that someone must have taken the pills out of the box on my desk at work!