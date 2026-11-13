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Former PGA Tour Winner Accused of Stealing Business Idea in New Lawsuit
By Henry DiGennaro,7 days ago
Former PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan is at the center of a legal dispute involving a business venture that has helped reshape the world of YouTube golf. Bryan, who launched Your Golf Tour alongside his brother George and fellow golf creator Grant Horvat earlier this year, is at the center of allegations that confidential business information was used to develop the popular competition.