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San Antonio Marine Vet Hurt by IED in Afghanistan Gets Custom Truck From USAA
By Susan O'Brien,7 days ago
Ralph Harris was left using a wheelchair after a 150-pound improvised explosive device detonated near him during a 2013 combat deployment in Afghanistan. This week, the 36-year-old San Antonio Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient got something that changes that equation entirely: an adapted 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss he can drive himself, with his wife and four kids riding along.
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