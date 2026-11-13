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Bike program provides kids with healthy extracurricular
By Gallupsun StaffNo Comments,7 days ago
Alocal partnership that began as a pandemic-era lifeline for students is rolling into its next chapter with renewed momentum. About five years after teaming up with Gallup-McKinley County Schools, local nonprofit Silver Stallion Bicycle and Coffee has officially renewed its contract with the district to keep its thriving afterschool mountain bike program in motion.