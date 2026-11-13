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280-Unit Altera Jacaranda Opens at 2305 Frederick Drive in Venice, Florida
5 days ago
Wood Partners has announced the opening of Altera Jacaranda, a 280-unit residential development at 2305 Frederick Drive in Venice, Florida. The garden-style apartment community comprises five four-story buildings and is part of the developer’s Altera housing program, developed in collaboration with Axiom Architecture. Located in Sarasota County near Jacaranda Boulevard and Interstate 75, the property is managed by Greystar and has welcomed its first residents.
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