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We want answers’: Family of firefighter killed near Utah-Colorado border says report isn’t enough
By Annie Knox,4 days ago
Lisa Hutcherson trekked to a patch of sandy desert earlier this year where a raging wildfire had overtaken her 27-year-old son Nick and his five-member crew. As she surveyed the vast landscape, one thing was clear: He’d had no escape as whipping winds pushed the flames toward him near the Utah-Colorado border in June.