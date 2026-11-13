undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
As with Medicaid, Head Start needs a major overhaul/reinvention
By Gallupsun StaffNo Comments,7 days ago
In the “NMDOH leads multistate effort to protect Head Start” article in the Oct. 9 issue of the Sun, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez warns that proposed regulatory changes to Head Start would jeopardize early education and health services for the most vulnerable children. His Democrat coalition fails to recognize Head Start’s 60-year history of incompetence, waste, and fraud, nor identify superior alternative programs.
3