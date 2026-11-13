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GPD addresses alleged inaccuracies published in ‘Beyond the Silence’
By Gallupsun StaffNo Comments,7 days ago
The Gallup Police Department is issuing this statement to address several inaccuracies published in the October 23, 2026 Gallup Sun article titled “Beyond the Silence.” After requesting corrections and clarification of factual discrepancies contained in the article, Gallup Police Department was informed that those corrections would not be published.