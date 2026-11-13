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FOOTBALL: SLU welcomes McNeese for Senior Day
By Press Release,7 days ago
HAMMOND --- The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will close out the home portion of its 2026 schedule Saturday, hosting McNeese at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium. The game, sponsored by Tangi Tourism, will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 97.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
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