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Brookland man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
By K8 Newsdesk,7 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr. sentenced Rickey Allen Brown, 56, to 144 months for distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Marshall also sentenced Brown to five years of supervised release. The release said there is no parole in the federal system.
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