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Reader question: What is the new PREVENT calculator for cardiovascular disease and stroke risk?
By Ricardo Ramirez,7 days ago
Reader question: What is the new PREVENT calculator for cardiovascular disease and stroke risk?. It’s common to want to know everything about the latest developments in cardiovascular medicine as you get older. Anything that promises a safe road into old age is something we all keep an eye out for. Reading about the effects of blueberries as antioxidants, or hearing about researchers in Argentina working with a molecule from the sea urchin to treat autoimmune disease, is the kind of thing that sets off the radar.