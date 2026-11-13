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Hammond DDD invites applications for three open seats on board of directors
By Press Release,7 days ago
HAMMOND --- The Hammond Downtown Development District is accepting nominations for three seats on its board of directors. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. Nov. 30. One seat is reserved for a business or property owner on the west side of the district, west of the railroad tracks that run through the center of downtown. That term begins upon appointment and runs through Dec. 31, 2027. The other two seats represent the district's largest assessed property owners, who were notified by letter Nov. 6. Those terms run from Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028. A list of those property owners is available at downtownhammondla.com.