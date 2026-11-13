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NWS surveys damage after tornadoes touch down in Delaware, NJ
By Marcela Camargo,4 days ago
The National Weather Service surveyed the damage after tornadoes touched down Thursday in Delaware and New Jersey. On Friday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Old York Road in Chesterfield, New Jersey. Crews surveyed damage in Burlington County, New Jersey, and New Castle County, Delaware, to determine the strength and size of Thursday's tornadoes.