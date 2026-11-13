undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WAMW Sports
7 days ago
Bruce Luekens and Jim Lilly will have the call on WRZR 94.5. The Washington Lady Hatchets travel to Corydon Central this weekend for the Battle at the First Capital girls basketball tournament. Washington opens against the host Panthers tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will face either South Knox or Evansville Central Saturday at 10 a.m. The championship game is set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Catch all the action on Memories 107.9.