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Carl’s Jr., Monster Energy team up on energy drink infusions
7 days ago
Carl's Jr. is partnering with Monster Energy to introduce Star Energy, a limited-time lineup of Monster Zero Ultra-infused beverages. The lineup features three 24-ounce flavor combinations, each available in original and "Dirty" variations topped with creamy cold foam, according to a press release. Options include Berry Breeze, made with Monster Zero Ultra and Powerade; Strawberry Splash, blending Monster Zero Ultra with Sprite and strawberry syrup; and Orange Blast, combining Monster Zero Ultra with Fanta Orange. Guests also can purchase 12-ounce cans of Monster Energy Zero Ultra at participating locations.