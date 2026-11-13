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Prayer vigil, rally planned in Appleton Saturday as detainees arrive at ICE facility
By JP Cola,7 days ago
(Appleton MN-) The Appleton-based group Prairie Alliance for Human Dignity is holding a prayer vigil and rally Saturday in response to Appleton Detention Facility starting to house detainees for ICE. Therese Quinn of Appleton says this is the second prayer vigil they've held and plan to hold them the second Saturday of each month. This Saturday's event begins at 2 p.m. outside The Appleton Civic Center and everyone is invited. Quinn says they want to make sure detainees are not subject to some of the conditions they've heard about at other ICE detention facilities...