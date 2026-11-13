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Nestlé launches plant-based Compleat Bolus Blends to simplify tube feeding
By Benjamin Ferrer,7 days ago
Nestlé has launched Compleat Bolus Blends, a new line of plant-based medical nutrition designed to simplify bolus tube feeding. The ready-to-use packaging features a patented SimpLink cap that connects directly to a compatible feeding tube, eliminating the need to transfer formula into syringes. The range, rolling out across Europe,...