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Watchdog: Michigan’s 2026 election credible, cites minor glitches, procedural lapses
By ONN Staff,5 days ago
DETROIT — A nonpartisan watchdog effort concluded that Michigan’s 2026 general election was credible and well-administered overall, despite routine equipment glitches and minor procedural lapses at polling places across the state. The Michigan Election Observation Project released its preliminary findings following Election Day on Nov. 3. Sponsored by...