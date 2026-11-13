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Arrested Suspect and Victim Identified in Galesburg Fatal Shooting on Cottage Avenue
7 days ago
The Galesburg Police Department continues to investigate the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 12, in the 200 block of Cottage Avenue. As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified as 52-year-old Joshua Newburn. Newburn was located in the 500 block of Mulberry Street and taken into custody a short time after the initial call on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree murder, with additional charges pending. Newburn is being held in the Knox County Jail awaiting court proceedings.