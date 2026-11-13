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Scaling Security - The 7 Pillars of Elite Cybersecurity Programs
7 days ago
I had a decades-long career as a CISO defending some of the world’s largest and most targeted organizations in times of immense change, including the early stages of what we are dealing with now. In and out of those roles, including what I do now, I’ve also been able to observe the very best of other organization's security programs across multiple sectors, geographies, at all sizes and maturity. What I’ve taken away from all of this is that we do, in fact, know how to secure systems.