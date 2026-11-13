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Joe Hendry Discussed For Multiple WWE Tag Teams
By Aidan Gibbons,4 days ago
Say his name and he appears, but maybe with a tag team partner in the future. WWE's tag team division is currently in need of a rebuild as the organisation have released several teams during 2026, including The New Day, Motor City Machine Guns, and the Wyatt Sicks, while the Creed Brothers exited the company earlier this month after their contracts expired. Other tag teams, such as The Street Profits, are currently absent from TV while remaining under contract.