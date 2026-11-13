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Radicle Science CEO unpacks 20-arm Holobiome prebiotic trial for mental wellness
By Jolanda van Hal,4 days ago
Radicle Science and Holobiome will test 19 prebiotic formulations against a placebo in more than 6,000 Americans to identify food-based solutions for mental wellness. The decentralized trial will combine microbiome sequencing, blood analysis, wearables, AI facial scanners, photo-based food diaries, and questionnaires. Researchers aim to identify precision prebiotic solutions and...