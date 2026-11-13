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Kēpos launches 300-person trial of HMOs and human lactoferrin for adult digestive health
By Benjamin Ferrer,5 days ago
Kēpos launched a 300-person, placebo-controlled trial with Radicle Science to evaluate its flagship digestive supplement in adults. Running from November 2026 to early 2027, the eight-week study will track changes in gas, bloating, abdominal discomfort, stool consistency, and the gut microbiome. The formula blends two fermentation-derived bioactives the company...