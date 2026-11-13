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Lei Ying Lee Departing TNA
By Aidan Gibbons,8 days ago
Reports just a couple of weeks ago noted that Lei Ying Lee was still signed to TNA Wrestling despite her recent absence from television, but that is no longer the case. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select have reported that Lei Ying Lee is departing TNA and she is now a free agent. She has held talks with other pro wrestling companies amidst plans to continue performing. Fightful further noted that TNA offered Lee a new deal but the two sides failed to reach an agreement for her to stay with the company.
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