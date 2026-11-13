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Award-Winning Storyteller Nygaard to Perform at CCC
By Sheri Garris,7 days ago
The Humanities Project from Coffeyville Community College welcomes acclaimed storyteller and singer-songwriter Claudia Nygaard to the Spencer Rounds Theater . Drawing from her experience as a Nashville Music Row songwriter, Nygaard brings a unique perspective to the stage, blending folk and Americana music with stories drawn from life and the human experience. She has performed at more than 250 fairs and festivals across 48 states and 10 countries and has been named the winner of the Kerrville Folk Festival Songwriting Competition and a 2022 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist . Nygaard’s CCC performance will feature folk, Americana, storytelling, humor, and heartfelt songwriting.