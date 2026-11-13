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‘To say James was loved is to understate it’: Beloved doctor dies in freak home accident
By Ken Howlett,7 days ago
A small Kentucky community is grieving after a beloved doctor died in a freak accident at his home. Dr. James Turpin, 53, of Stanford, died on Wednesday after he, on Sunday, woke up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and accidentally opened his basement door and fell down a flight of stairs, according to a report by WKYT.com.