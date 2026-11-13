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‘Heartland’ Soundtrack: Every Country Song in Netflix’s New Jessica Chastain Movie
By Kasey Moore,5 days ago
Heartland, Shana Feste’s country-noir thriller starring Jessica Chastain, is now streaming on Netflix and, as you’d expect from the director of Country Strong, music is baked into just about every scene. Below, we’ve rounded up every song featured in the movie, the full tracklist for the official soundtrack album, and who’s behind the score.