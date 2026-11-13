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MLB News: Cy Young Award, MVP, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez, Brad Ausmus Houston Astros
By Ashley MacLennan,7 days ago
Happy Friday, everyone! We now know our winners for most of the big MLB offseason awards, with the accolades for Cy Young and MVP getting handed out this past week. Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler took home the Cy Young glory, while of course Pete Crow-Armstong and Yordan Alvarez were the unanimous winners for MVP, dethroning the long reigning champs, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.