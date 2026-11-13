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BMW hit with a massive recall over fire risk.
By Andrew J. Hawkins,7 days ago
The German automaker is recalling over 720,000 vehicles in the US because a water pump electrical connector may short circuit and catch fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recommending the vehicles, spanning a wide range of 2012–2018 BMW sedans, coupes, convertibles, wagons, roadsters, and SUVs, be parked outside and away from buildings until they are repaired.