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Pippin opens at the Hoogland Center for the Arts this weekend | First Listen
By NPR Illinois,7 days ago
JB George, who plays Charles, the king, says this Pippin may be a little different than how the show has been presented before. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.