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CBRE’s Real Estate Rush brings N.J. commercial real estate professionals together
By Thomas Philip(Basking Ridge),4 days ago
CBRE’s Real Estate Rush brings N.J. commercial real estate professionals together. The second annual Real Estate Rush, hosted by CBRE Nov. 12 at Basking Ridge Country Club, brought together professionals from across New Jersey’s commercial real estate industry to discuss market conditions, mentorship and opportunities for women in the business.