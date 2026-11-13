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Henryetta Chamber Joins Veterans at VFW
By Courtesy Photo,4 days ago
Members of the Henryetta Chamber of Commerce joined local veterans at VFW Post 539 on Wednesday afternoon for a Veterans Day celebration. Guests shared a meal and spent time listening to veterans’ stories. The Henryetta VFW Auxiliary prepared and served the meal and put together gift bags for local veterans living in nursing homes. The chamber thanked the post and auxiliary for welcoming its members and expressed gratitude to local veterans for their service.