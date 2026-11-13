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Fox’s Winter 2027 Midseason Lineup: ‘Baywatch’ Remake and ‘The Interrogator’ Starring Michael Beach and Jessica Sula Among Premiering Shows
By Blexmedia,7 days ago
Fox has set its Winter 2027 premiere dates, anchored by the series premiere of its Baywatch reboot, new psychological crime procedural The Interrogator, and the milestone 15th season of The Masked Singer. Baywatch reimagines the franchise around Hobie Buchannon, played by Stephen Amell, now serving as Baywatch Captain following in...