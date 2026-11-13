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Find These Treasures: Daniel Manus Pinkwater
4 days ago
Daniel Manus Pinkwater, an American author and occasional illustrator of children’s and young adult books, celebrates his birth date as Nov. 15, 1941, in Memphis, Tennessee. His parents were Jewish immigrants, and he was raised in Chicago. After graduating from high school in Chicago, he attended Bard College in New York state as an art major. Sculpting was not his thing, and he met a children’s book editor who suggested he illustrate a book, and that worked out well.