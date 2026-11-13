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Private credit roundup: Lenders consolidate, seek scale as earnings pressure builds
By Thomson Reuters,4 days ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) – Another proposed merger among publicly traded private-credit lenders put consolidation back in focus this week, as quarterly results underscored earnings pressure and falling asset values at some business development companies. BCP Investment Corporation, a BC Partners affiliate, agreed to acquire Investcorp Credit Management BDC in...