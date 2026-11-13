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Three Dewar Dragons Sign to Play College Baseball
4 days ago
Three Dewar baseball players signed Wednesday to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Stoney Yaerger signed with Seminole State College, while Tanner Wilson and Peyton Kilhoffer signed with Connors State College. Dewar coach Josh Kilhoffer and the Dragon family congratulated the trio, crediting their hard work and dedication and promising to cheer them on at the next level.